Cerrado el Centro de Xalapa

• Permanecerá así hasta el sábado 17: Segob
Desde las 14:00 horas de este miércoles, fue cerrada la circulación vehicular en el Centro Histórico de esta ciudad, debido a la logística y preparativos por los festejos patrios de este 15 y 16 de septiembre.
Por este motivo, los cruceros que permanecerán cerrados hasta el día 17 serán el de la avenida Juan de la Luz Enríquez con Felipe Carrillo Puerto; Carrillo Puerto y José María Roa Bárcena; Dr. Rafael Lucio con Benito Juárez, e Ignacio Zaragoza con Leandro Valle.
En el marco del operativo Fiestas Patrias 2016, se dispone de rutas alternas para automovilistas, como las calles Xalapeños Ilustres-Carrillo Puerto-Benito Juárez (Ruta 1); Insurgentes-José María Mata (2); Manuel Ávila Camacho-Ignacio Zaragoza-Miguel Hidalgo (3), y Carrillo Puerto-Gutiérrez Zamora-Diego Leño-Juan Soto (4).
