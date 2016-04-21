Debe subir presupuesto de Sedema

• Veracruz es uno de los estados más biodiversos y destina muy pocos recursos al tema
Gisela Uscanga.- El próximo gobierno estatal debe incrementar el presupuesto a la Secretaría de Medio Ambiente del Estado (Sedema), así como colocar allí a la gente indicada y con ello demostrar que estarán tomando en serio el tema ambiental, consideró el director de la oficina regional del Centro Mexicano de Derecho Ambiental (Cemda), Xavier Martínez Esponda, ya que el presupuesto entregado cada año en la presente administración siempre fue insuficiente, tomando en cuenta que Veracruz es el tercer estado, después de Oaxaca y Chiapas, con mayor biodiversidad.
“Todo este sexenio la Sedema tuvo un presupuesto limitadísimo, eran alrededor de 52 millones de pesos para el 3 por ciento del territorio nacional, que es lo que representa Veracruz en cuanto a riquezas de recursos naturales y con una problemática compleja. Por eso creemos que el Congreso debe aprobar un mayor presupuesto”, expresó.
En su opinión la Sedema hizo un buen trabajo a pesar de sus limitantes presupuestarias, “esta secretaría le apostó a la construcción de instituciones y adopción de estrategias tales como conservación de la biodiversidad. El tema de ProAire, la verificación vehicular, aunque el tema en todo ello es la implementación y para ello se requiere un montón de millones de pesos”.
Igualmente destacó que otro logro de la citada dependencia fue el Fondo Ambiental Veracruzano, “este es un gran instrumento el cual vale la pena se consolide y se le incremente el presupuesto, tiene la virtud de que apoya iniciativas de conservación y lo mejor, que son recursos que no entran a las arcas del Estado, eso le permite una maniobra más importante y articulación con agrupaciones”.
Empero, lamentó que las buenas propuestas y programas ambientales emanados de la Sedema se quedan vulnerables ante proyectos que son de competencia federal, como son los proyectos de energías renovables, tales como presas hidráulicas y eólicos.
“Aquí la participación del Estado frente a proyectos federales solo se limita a emitir opiniones dentro del procedimiento de evaluación e impacto ambiental, a veces son opiniones relevantes como fue Caballo Blanco, pero otras son intrascendentes. Por ello aquí hay un reto de coordinación entre la Federación y el Estado, justo se requiere que la autoridad estatal sea más participativa con sus opiniones, que sea más profunda, con mayor claridad los intereses de desarrollo con las comunidades, que muchas veces son contradictorios. Muchas veces el gobierno promueve proyectos de desarrollo que modifican la alternativas de desarrollo de las comunidades”, concluyó Martínez Esponda.
