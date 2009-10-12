Para la Iglesia Católica el problema que enfrentan los trabajadores de Luz y Fuerza del Centro con el gobierno federal es una clara muestra de la grave crisis económica y sindical que afecta al país.
De acuerdo a lo expresado por el vocero de la Arquidiócesis de Xalapa, Quintín López Cessa, este caso obliga a la reflexión para realizar esos cambios estructurales que urgen.
En ese sentido añadió que esta situación representa un llamado, sobre todo a los líderes sindicales, para que hagan una revisión y ajustes necesarios pero a tiempo, ya que de lo contrario sólo se está promoviendo el cierre de las empresas de gobierno.
De igual forma López Cessa mencionó que “los sindicatos son un beneficio para la sociedad cuando representan los intereses de los trabajadores, cuando se organizan para lograr un bien común”.
Sin embargo acotó que en el caso del Sindicato Mexicano de Electricistas (SME) representa un golpe muy fuerte para el país, obviamente más para los trabajadores y sus familias, por eso es que hace falta ir más allá para lograr la reestructuración de los sindicatos.
Así mismo señaló que lo más importante en este conflicto es lograr que los trabajadores reciban los pagos y liquidaciones correspondientes y no se repitan casos de injusticia que dejen desamparados a los obreros.
Finalmente López Cessa agregó que a la fecha los sindicatos sólo han beneficiado y otorgado privilegios a los líderes, mientras la clase trabajadora se ahoga en una crítica situación laboral y económica. Por lo que exhortó a los sindicatos a que consideren el caso de LyFC como un llamado de atención para reestructurar la vida sindical del país.
pepe_datay2k@hotmail.com
Golpe fuerte el caso de Luz y Fuerza
Para la Iglesia Católica el problema que enfrentan los trabajadores de Luz y Fuerza del Centro con el gobierno federal es una clara muestra de la grave crisis económica y sindical que afecta al país.
el cierre de esta empresa la realiso el gobierno de felipe por no ser redituable para el pais. pero pensandolo un poco el gobierno no deve de cerrar empresas deve de buscar la forma de hacerlas producir dando opciones buscando como hacerla funcionales no de la noche ala mañana diga simplemente la voy acerrar.que este señor no piensa acuanta gente va a dejar sin empleo con ese dinero que se va a ahorrar va a ayudar a la pobreza en las fronteras .pero va a producir otra buena cantidad de pobres .a que mi felipito tan bayyy.
However, the banking Internet sector has exploded in the past five years.
With the popularity of the Internet and the power it gives people to take control of their lives, many traditional banks have created banking Internet web pages where customers could transfer money, set up bill payments recurring or otherwise, quickly check items that have cleared, and many other functions that can be accessed 24 hours per day 7 days a week.
Since the whole idea of banking Internet is to make banking as easy as possible, most banking Internet sites will allow you to make a transfer from a brick and mortar bank to the banking Internet site as often as you like with no charge or a small fee.
When you utilize banking Internet options you are able to access your account, move money, pay bills, and any number of things from any computer with Internet access worldwide.
Chase Online Banking
Times are changing, with the internet redefining the banking sector over the last five years. Do not be confused as it continues to develop, the many names it goes by all mean the same thing electronic, online and PC banking are all just synonyms traditional banking services provided through a secure internet portal.
Traditional banks have monitored the popularity and growth of the internet, and realising customers wanted greater control of their affairs, have created their own internet banking web sites.
To help the growth and assist customers to make the change, many traditional banks offer minimal fee or completely free transfers to help customers migrate to their online banking service.
Online Banking
Internet banking has revolutionalized banking with immediate global access to your bank accounts using a secure internet connection.
アディダスも象徴的な頭字語、私はサッカーの夢のすべての日までに知られている.2005年にはアディダスアディダス1というマイクロプロセッサで世界初のインテリジェントシューズを発売しました.これは、毎秒500万計算を実行することが可能です.これは自動的に、シューズのクッションを調整環境に合わせて.アディダス安定したから靴は、すべての主要なスポーツで存在感を持っている.我々は以下の議論でそれらを見ていきます.
Hockey is actually a fast-paced sport, and speed is usually cheap women’s Corey Perry Veterans Day Camo Jersey a critical think about many of its most thrilling performs. Groups like the Big apple Rangers dominate while using the extend go, which has a participant springing a teammate on the breakout to guide to an odd-man hurry wherever the opposit
今年春节后钢价温温上涨3月涨得明显，4月开始暴涨，5月继续下滑。随后，在沙钢出厂价大涨500元/吨以后，价格快速下跌，部分地区跌幅超过1000元/吨，市场进入下跌通道，趋势完全转变，然而进入6月后，部分钢厂尤其是短流程钢厂因为原料废钢和钢坯价格居高不下，逐步出现亏损，开始减产停产，6月初价格出现超跌反弹态势，跌势得以缓解。市场在过去的三个月经历了过山车似的行情，三四月暴涨，而五月暴跌，虽在六月初企稳，但6月半以后，建筑钢材后市将会如何，总结分析了以下几点原因，来具体分析后续市场趋势。 一、价格已经跌至低位，成本支撑强劲，市场抗跌性强 当前全国螺纹钢价格经历5月的暴跌，目前华东地区一线钢厂
“Presumably fifteen aunt has received the news of it his face worried asked. How many emotions, except the last one nitrogen oxide emissions rise, environmental protection and optimize the economic structure and the promotion of economic development mode. and even some loved ones are not very cari