Supervisan canal en M. Vidal

• Obras Públicas revisa que no haya riesgo de nuevos derrumbes
Hilda Hermida Delgado.- La dirección de Obras Públicas de Xalapa está haciendo el diagnóstico y el análisis de las losas que cubren el canal que se encuentra en la avenida Murillo Vidal para determinar si hay riesgo de derrumbe en otras secciones, señaló el titular Roberto Sánchez Vega.
En entrevista, el funcionario municipal explicó que en la revisión realizada el pasado miércoles cuando colapsaron unas losas de la jardinera se pudo observar que no hay mayor riesgo, pero para tener certeza están haciendo una revisión exhaustiva reforzando en las fallas.
“Estamos haciendo la revisión técnica para determinar dónde podemos anclarnos de mejor forma para que la estructura tenga mayor soporte y no se presenten más derrumbes como el del miércoles”, dijo.
El director, reiteró que este jueves iniciaron los trabajos formales de revisión para poder saber con exactitud la extensión de la obra que se debe intervenir y que no presente riesgos para nadie.
Sánchez Vega recordó que por fortuna no hubo personas lesionadas debido a que por arriba de este canal no transita gente, pero que aún así debe atenderse como obra prioritaria.
Al mismo tiempo, recordó que las losas de la jardinera tienen más de 35 años de haber sido puestas sobre el canal, y que debido a la gran humedad que hay en el lugar y la antigüedad de la construcción, no aguantaron más el peso de la tierra que tenían encima.
Finalmente, el funcionario reveló que en la colonia La Lagunilla se registró el mismo miércoles el colapso de una cubierta de unos lavaderos, y que lo único que quedó en pie fueron unas columnas, “se está haciendo la revisión de varios lugares públicos que presentan ciertos riesgos para evitar que se registren accidentes entre la población”.
